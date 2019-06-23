DJ Lamahieu hits HR No. 10, has 51 RBI so far this season

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Former LSU baseball star DJ Lemahieu now has 10 home runs and 51 RBI on the season with the New York Yankees and only 77 games have been played so far.
The Yankees posted the home run on its Twitter account. WATCH
Lemahieu fell just a double shy of the cycle Sunday afternoon in a 9-4 loss to the Houston Astros.
As a team, New York has a home run in a franchise-record 26 consecutive games. The major league record is 27, which was set by the Texas Rangers in 2002.
