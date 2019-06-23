Crash in Pointe Coupee Parish claims the life of 97-year-old woman

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Investigators say a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22.
An investigation by Louisiana State Police (LSP) shows Ralph Necaise, 74, of St. Francisville, and Vivian Lejeune, 97, of New Roads, traveled westbound on LA Hwy 10. Lejeune was the front seat passenger in their vehicle.
Brandon Barnes, 34, of Deville, traveled eastbound on LA Hwy 10 at the same time in another vehicle.
Troopers say Necaise failed to yield and made a left turn into Barnes’ path. The collision happened on the passenger side where Lejeune was sitting. Lejeune sustained serious injuries and later died at Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
