Be ready for heat and humidity with chances for rain Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plenty of heat and humidity will stay with us over the next couple of days, but we’ll also see somewhat better rain chances returning to the forecast.
Sunday starts out dry and very muggy with lows in the upper 70s, but scattered showers and t-storms will be possible by mid to late afternoon and potentially lingering into early evening. While rain chances will be a bit higher, temperatures will still reach the low to mid 90s for most before any rain develops.
The forecast looks similar for Monday, although there are some uncertainties about the potential of a storm cluster moving in from the northwest, both on whether it holds together and the timing. For now, we’ll keep rain chances around 40 percent on Monday. A drier pattern returns for the mid part of the week, with daily rain chances at 20 percent to 30 percent and highs in the low to mid 90s.
It looks as though high pressure will finally loosen its grip by late in the week, allowing for better rain chances and a little less heat into the weekend.
