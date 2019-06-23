Authorities arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting postal carrier; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the shooting death of a US Postal Service carrier on Saturday, June 22.
The service carrier has been identified as Antonio Williams, 52. Officers arrived on the scene on the 1100 block of Dudley Drive at Lakeville Townhomes to find Williams with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.
Williams was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators arrested Michael Gentry, 32, of the 1100 block of Dudley Dr., with one count of second degree murder.
According to police, Gentry shot Williams as he was delivering mail to the residence. Currently, investigators do not believe any dispute occurred between the two men prior to the shooting.
Gentry was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and his bond has been set at $250,000.
The investigation is still on going. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
