Three La. high school graduates battle violent waves to rescue distressed swimmers during senior trip

When asked if they’d perform the daring rescue again, the graduates reportedly told those present that “they did not hesitate for a second to help and would do it again without hesitation.” Mrs. Sam Kolb, a chaperone and the mother of Blake Kolb, said that it was a little more than being at the right place at the right time. She says “There is a reason the kids left that tent on the beach, and that those boys went to get it at that exact time. God had a bigger plan that day.”