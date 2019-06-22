SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Madison Prep Chargers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp rolled into the weekend with a visit with head coach Landry Williams and the Chargers of Madison Prep.
Cameras were there when Madison Prep battled Scotlandville in spring game action. Quarterback Zeon Chris made some plays with both his legs and arm during the contest. Chris returned for his sophomore season after being baptized by fire as a freshman.
Those on hand also saw the big play ability of senior wide receiver Maleak Palmer, who took a short pass from Chris and then exploded past the defense for a huge gainer.
On the defensive side of the ball, Williams has four-star safety and LSU verbal commit, Major Burns, returning. Burns is currently listed as the No. 4 overall player in the state for the class of 2020.
All-in-all, Madison Prep has seven starters back on offense and eight on defense from a squad that reached the third round of playoffs in 2018 before losing to Eunice.
“It starts with the offensive line; it starts with the defensive line,” said Williams. “So, we want to put a lot of emphasis on the offensive and defensive lines, developing those guys. Getting them to get bigger, stronger, faster, play as a unit, and help lead this football team.”
“I think we’re going to be a much better defense than last year, pretty much because we got so many players back from last year," said running back and outside linebacker Primus Breckenridge. “I think we’re going to do better at communicating with each other and playing better.”
“They’re some dogs,” added cornerback and safety Morgan Patton. “No one offensively on the field can mess with us. We are going to pound you in your face, pick you up, and do it again. Every morning, even though we don’t want to get up, we’re going to get up at 6 am., go bust our behind, because we know it’s going to make us better in the end.”
“I feel like we are some savages,” explained wide receiver Maleak Palmer. “It’s like, we like to get hit in the mouth. And that’s when we’re going to punch right back. And that’s what we like. We like a challenge.”
“Those big teams we played like Zachary and U-High, they challenged us but also taught us a lesson,” stated fullback Jamarcus Brown. “We’re going to carry that over to this season, to try to make a dome run.”
