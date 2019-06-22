Shrimp Basket closes Baton Rouge locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both Shrimp Basket restaurant locations in Baton Rouge closed suddenly Friday, June 21. In a statement provided to WAFB, the company’s corporate team described the decision as “difficult.”
Read the full statement below:
“Despite our best efforts, we have made the difficult decision to close our Baton Rouge locations. We look forward to continue serving our guests in our other locations across the Southeast.”
The team did not address other questions asked by WAFB, including what type of warning employees had been given that the locations would be closed. One customer review shared on a community app claimed employees had been greeted by a corporate team and told both locations would be closing.
Shrimp Basket opened its first Louisiana restaurant in Baton Rouge in August of 2017. The Alabama-based chain opened its second location on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard in September of 2018.
