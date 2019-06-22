Rising algae bloom in Lake Pontchartrain, health department warns to avoid the water

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Water in Lake Pontchartrain is potentially developing large algae bloom, and because of this Louisiana health officials are asking people to avoid the water.
According to our partners at NOLA.com| The Times-Picayune cyanobacteria can be found in algae and can produce a number of toxins, which can cause,
· rashes
· stomach cramps
· nausea
· diarrhea,
· Vomiting
Pets should stay away from the water too and fish from Lake Pontchartrain should not be consumed because algae can accumulate in their organs, according to our partners at NOLA.com| The Times-Picayune.
The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation made a statement on Friday (June 21) regarding the issue,
“The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation monitors the water quality of the lake weekly, and may also perform additional sampling and survey by boat/aerial observations. At this time, LPBF has been unable to confirm the presence of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) in the lake or surrounding waterways. Since this year’s openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, LPBF has been on high alert for potentially harmful blooms and will continue to monitor and advise the public so necessary precautions can be taken.”
