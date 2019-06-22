Picture time! Sunflower season came early at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer is officially here, and the flowers are blooming.
The first of the sunflower fields at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is expected to bloom earlier than expected. The fields are a popular picture spot for families.
The field should be in full bloom as early as next week and last about one to three weeks, according to the botanic garden center.
If you’re not able to take summer pictures in the fields, you’ll have other opportunities. The botanic garden center has four other fields, where people can visit and snap pictures through the fall.
To set up a photo shoot at the sunflower field or to view the photography guidelines, go to LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens’ web section on photography policies.
The botanic gardens is known for its collection of green spaces, such as its rose and herd gardens, as well as its walking paths. The gardens are also a hub for research programs that support the state’s nursery and vegetable industries.
For more information, visit the LSUAgCenter Botanic Garden’s website, or Facebook page.
