Patient arrested after attacking staff at Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old female patient at a local hospital was jailed during the early hours of Saturday, June 22, after allegedly attacking staff.
Arrest records show the woman became angry with staff members, at which point she proceeded to attack a female nurse by grabbing her ponytail and pulling her head back. When a physician attempted to intervene the patient proceeded to bite her, causing a small laceration on her arm.
The patient was taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She was booked on charges including aggravated battery and batter of emergency room personnel.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.