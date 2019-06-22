NOPD investigating homicide of 17-year-old in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl was killed and man was shot in New Orleans East early Saturday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m., near Chef Menteur Highway and Knight Drive.
The teen was seated on the passenger side of a pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The adult male driver was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
There is no additional information available at this time.
