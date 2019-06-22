NOPD investigating homicide of 17-year-old in N.O. East

NOPD investigating homicide of 17-year-old in N.O. East
One woman is dead and another victim is injured after a double shooting in New Orleans East according to New Orleans Police.
By Jade Myers | June 22, 2019 at 3:00 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 9:44 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl was killed and man was shot in New Orleans East early Saturday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m., near Chef Menteur Highway and Knight Drive.

The teen was seated on the passenger side of a pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The adult male driver was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.