Man charged with rape after alleged sexual assault at LSU apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was charged with third-degree rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at an apartment on the LSU campus.
According to arrest records, officers responded to a report about a rape at the Edward Gay Apartments on June 15. The woman told officers she was having friends at her apartment to hang out and drink. Shortly after everyone left her apartment later that night, one of the woman’s friends had fallen off the couch and needed help getting back on it, according to the victim.
The victim went outside the apartment and called out to the group, asking for help for her friend. A man, later identified as Lyneld McCalister, came inside the apartment and helped put the friend back on the couch.
Arrest records state that after McCallister and the victim had a brief conversation, McCallister tried touching the victim around her wait. The victim said she pushed his hands away from him.
McCallister allegedly sexually assaulted the woman despite her telling him “no” several times and to stop assaulting her.
After further investigations, authorities arrested McCallister and charged him with third-degree rape. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.
