LSU gears up to meet high expectations in 2019

“That’s my guy; I don’t expect anything less from Coach O," said Godchaux. "He’s a great recruiter and an even better head coach. What those guys do at LSU these next couple years is going to be unbelievable. [There are] High expectations for Coach O and the LSU football team. At the end of the day, it’s going to be a really good season. I’m excited for the new offensive passing game coordinator from the New Orleans Saints. I’m very excited. I get passionate for my Tigers. Like when we’re talking about it in the locker room and guys want to make fun of college teams and I get passionate about my Tigers. Nobody really talk about my Tigers or I might have to fight with them a little bit, but keep that on the low.”