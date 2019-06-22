’King Cake King’ Manny Randazzo dies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The man known for putting the king in King Cake, Manuel Randazzo, Sr., died Monday, June 17. Randazzo was the last living creator of the original Randazzo family king cake recipe. He was 91 years old.
The Randazzo family business first opened in 1965 and was originally operated by Sam Randazzo and his sons Lawrence, Manuel and Anthony. As the family business grew, so did the Randazzo name, eventually becoming synonymous with king cakes and Mardi Gras culture.
In a statement announcing Randazzo’s death family members said they are “proud to continue [Randazzo’s] legacy with every king cake baked and with every experience shared among family and friends.”
As a young man, Manuel served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan, during WWII, according to his obituary. Once out of the Army, he worked alongside his father and brothers as an owner and operator of Randazzo Brothers Truck Farms.
Manuel ultimately developed a love and great talent for baking, and was the original owner and founder of Randazzo’s Hi Lan Bakery, as well as the Camellia Club, in Violet, Louisiana.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a funeral mass to be held in his honor at 11:00 a.m.
