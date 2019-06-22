Free STD testing at 43 locations across La., 5 in Baton Rouge

By Kevin Foster | June 21, 2019 at 8:40 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 8:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana residents can get free screenings for HIV, hepatitis C and syphilis starting June 24 through June 27, leading up to National HIV Testing Day.

Louisiana has some of the highest STD rates in the United States, according to the CDC’s 2017 STD Surveillance Report:

  • The state has the highest congenital syphilis case rates (newborns with syphilis)
  • Louisiana has the second highest chlamydia case rates
  • The state also has the third highest rates for primary and secondary syphilis and gonorrhea

Five locations in Baton Rouge will offer free testing:

Date Time Address Services offered
6/27/19 8:30 a.m. through 11:10 a.m. Leo S. Butler Center – 950 East Washington Street, Baton Rouge FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests
6/27/19 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. 5450 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 (Walgreens) FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests
6/27/19 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. 5112 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 (Walgreens) FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests
6/27/19 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Walgreens, 3550 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests
6/27/19 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Walgreen’s, 11297 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests
6/27/19 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. Martin Luther King Center – 4000 Gus Young, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests
6/27/19 24 hours starting at 8 a.m. 4560 North Blvd., Suite 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests
6/29/19 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Belle of Baton Rouge, 102 France Street, Baton Rouge, 70802
FREE HIV, Syphilis and Hep C Rapid tests. Free concert for HIV Awareness; to focus on LGBTQ clients; educating and prescribing PrEP on the spot

For locations outside of the Baton Rouge area, please click the link here.

