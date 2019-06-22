Free STD testing at 43 locations across La., 5 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana residents can get free screenings for HIV, hepatitis C and syphilis starting June 24 through June 27, leading up to National HIV Testing Day.
Louisiana has some of the highest STD rates in the United States, according to the CDC’s 2017 STD Surveillance Report:
- The state has the highest congenital syphilis case rates (newborns with syphilis)
- Louisiana has the second highest chlamydia case rates
- The state also has the third highest rates for primary and secondary syphilis and gonorrhea
Five locations in Baton Rouge will offer free testing:
For locations outside of the Baton Rouge area, please click the link here.
