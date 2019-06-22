FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend as temperature climb to mid 90s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We start the weekend not under a Heat Advisory, but it will be plenty hot.
Take precautions to avoid heat stress both Saturday and Sunday. Highs today will top out in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures of 103 to 105 degrees.
A speck of rain can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon, but just about everyone stays dry. Sunday will be a degree cooler and feels like temps of 101 103 degrees. A slightly better rain chance will exist with 20 percent coverage expected during the late afternoon.
Again most stay dry. That means stay hydrated and take breaks if you have outdoor plans this weekend. A disturbance will push through the area Monday enhancing rain coverage to about 50 percent.
The increase clouds and rain chances will cause highs Monday to be in the low 90s. We trend mainly dry for mid week with just a 20 to 30 percent rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday.
Afternoon temperatures will once again climb towards the mid 90s. Decent rain chances will exist to end the week as a series of disturbances pass through the area. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast Friday through the following weekend.
