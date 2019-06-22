EVERYTHING MUST GO: Z Gallerie marking down product ahead of closure of Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Popular home furnishings store Z Gallerie is marking down all of its products as it prepares to close its only location in Baton Rouge.
The company reportedly decided to close select stores after filing for Chaper 11 bankruptcy protection in March, including its location at Perkins Rowe. Employees say products have been marked down as the store must sell off its entire inventory by July 30.
Should the store sell all products before that date, it will close immediately.
