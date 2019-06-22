Drew Brees and wife awarded $6.1 million in diamond lawsuit

SAN DIEGEO, CA (WVUE) - A San Diego Court has awarded Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife $6.1 million in a lawsuit against a jeweler.
Brees accused jeweler Vahid Moradi selling him and his wife Brittany $15 million in diamonds, far above their actual value by claiming to be an expert in acquiring what he called investment-grade diamonds. Most of the diamonds were purchased between 2012 and 2016.
Once the couple took the diamonds to an independent appraiser in 2017, they were told the diamonds were only worth about $6.7 million less than what they paid for them.
Brees was not in court at the time of the verdict but testified earlier in the trial.
