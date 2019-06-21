’Zion’s an attraction. I think we’ll have a lot of sellouts this year:' Pelicans fans excited about draft picks, head to Smoothie King Center for gear

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Fans hyped up after the pelicans drafted prized player Zion Williamson flocked to the Smoothie King Center to get some new gear.
"He's a freak of nature. Got that muscle build," Carter McCoy said.
"I'm extremely happy. I honestly feel like now we have some stability. I feel like we can be a championship team if these young guys can grow and adapt," Merodac Beraki said.
Pelicans fans from out of state said they just so happened to visit during the same time as the draft.
“I’m from Tennessee and we’re just visiting, so Zion, and all the hype around him, and then the big AD trade, and honestly, I wanted to see how much on sale the AD jerseys were,” McCoy said.
"We wanted to stop by the store just to look at everything and maybe get something, and I got an Anthony Davis Allstar jersey, I've always wanted one," Brandon Whatley said.
Some liken Williamson to Lebron James as the biggest acquisitions to enter the league.
"We got the second coming of Lebron, that's good, and then he's going to bring some athleticism, can play power forward, small forward, center, can do all that," McCoy said.
“He’s like a young Lebron James, he’s going to bring a lot of life to the city, bring a lot more fans in, maybe make New Orleans a two sport city,” Whatley said.
Williamson's jerseys aren't in store yet because they're still waiting to see what number he's assigned.
Employees said they've received 25 pre-sale orders so far, which are expected to arrive in two to four weeks.
“Zion’s an attraction. I think we’ll have a lot of sellouts this year. I think the arena will be packed, Smoothie King Center will be packed and I already know, I’ve talked to my friends, we’ve already talked about going to the first few games, maybe try to get a few packages going,” Beraki said.
