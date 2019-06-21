YOUR TURN: Todd Graves, Raising Cane’ss CEO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, has been named one of the top CEOs in the country, according to Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award.
The company just released its 2019 list recognizing top CEOs, highlighting leaders that employees love to work for. Graves got an approval rating of 95%, putting him in 28th place on the list of the top 100.
Graves earned the ranking through anonymous and voluntary reviews that Raising Cane’s employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. In 28th place, Graves is the second-ranked CEO on the list in the restaurant industry and the highest ranked CEO from a company based in Louisiana.
Jasmine writes, “I worked there for 10 years!! I enjoyed it! They treat their employees well!”
Congratulations to Graves and Raising Cane’s. That was Jasmine’s turn, now it’s yours. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.