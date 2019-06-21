What exactly does it mean when a Heat Advisory is issued?

For our region, NWS Heat Advisory criteria are as follows: an air temperature of 103° or above and/or a Heat Index of 108° or above. It does happen, but air temperatures above 103° for the WAFB region are fairly infrequent. The same is true for a Heat Index over 108°. Therefore, Heat Advisories tend to be issued on a limited basis. However, their issuance can often come in a run of days just like we’re seeing this week or in July of 2018, when Heat Advisories were posted for five straight days.