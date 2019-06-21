WAFB viewers share their favorite local weekend activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for fun activities to fill your long summer days? WAFB’s Weekend Favorites has you covered by sharing our viewers picks for their favorite local weekend activities.
Check out the list down below, and feel free to head to Facebook to suggest your own additions, and for additional local weekend activities, check out WAFB’s Louisiana Weekend Things To Do page
Known as the “Crown Jewel of Louisiana’s River Road," Houmas House Plantation allows guests to immerse themselves in history as they explore 38 acres of their photogenic property. The plantation was fully restored in 2003 to revive it to its original beauty from the early 1800s. Houmas House is famous for its world class restaurants, wedding venue, and maybe even a ghost or two. For more information about tours, events, and activities click here.
Red Stick Farmers Market is an open-air produce market filled with local produce. All produce sold at the market from fresh fruits to seafood to desserts are guaranteed to be locally produced. The market operates year-round, but in peak season there are up to 7 fully operational markets around the city. The market provides essential economic support for local farmers. For more information click here.
The LSU Lakes are a perfect place to begin any fitness journey. The four-mile track surrounding the lake takes runners, walkers, strollers, and bikers along LSU campus, and provides scenic views of the city. For more information about the lakes click here.
City-Brookes Community Park provides fun summer activities for everyone in the family. The park provides the Splash Pad for the kids to cool down in the summer heat. The Raising Cane’s Dog Park is open every day from sunrise to sunset. Other activities such as tennis, fishing, golf, and even an art gallery are featured in the park. For more information about the park click here.
