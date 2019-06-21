WAFB viewers share their favorite local weekend activities

Known as the “Crown Jewel of Louisiana’s River Road," Houmas House Plantation allows guests to immerse themselves in history as they explore 38 acres of their photogenic property. The plantation was fully restored in 2003 to revive it to its original beauty from the early 1800s. Houmas House is famous for its world class restaurants, wedding venue, and maybe even a ghost or two. For more information about tours, events, and activities click here.