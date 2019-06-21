Tips to save money on your electric bill this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As temperatures in southeast Louisiana begin to climb, undoubtedly so will your utility bill.
The first day of summer was marked with a heat advisory as “feels like” temperatures reached triple digits, tipping over 105 degrees in some parts. Increased temperatures mean lower thermostats in most houses, and additional air conditioner usage, which results in higher bills.
Save your money for that vacation you’ve been dreaming about by following these energy-saving tips this summer:
- Set your thermostat on your hot water heater to 120 degrees or to the medium setting. This allows you to save energy and it is efficient enough for your dishwasher and also for washing clothes.
- If you use the oven to prepare meals, consider cooking during early morning or evening hours when the temperature outside is not so high. This will help keep the house cool during the day. Consider using other appliances like a Crockpot too.
- Get your air conditioner unit inspected once a year, every year. This will help with energy efficiency.
- Consider keeping your thermostat set at 78 degrees or above because any degree set below 78 increases your electric bill by 3 percent.
- Make sure to keep your blinds closed in every room to keep the room as cool as possible.
- If you're using the ceiling fan, make sure it's turning counterclockwise to help cool off the room faster.
- Make sure the ducts in your attic are properly sealed. The typical home loses 30 sometimes 50 percent of all the cooling through duct leaks. You can use a product like mastic to make sure it holds better and retains cool air.
- If you are shopping for new appliances or replacing old ones, look for items with the Energy Star Guide or label.
- Consider using LED lightbulbs. Compact, florescent and LED lights not only use about a third to a fourth of the energy of incandescents, they put out that much less heat. They save on your air conditioning as well as directly with energy efficiency and they last longer.
- Consider switching out the type of screening on your windows. You can purchase special screening with a tighter weave or you can do it yourself with a little spline.
- You can also apply solar film on your windows. This product stops the heat from going through the glass and keeping it out of your home.
- Consider beefing up the insulation on your attic floor. This could save you money during the summer and winter.
