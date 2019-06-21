SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Northeast Vikings

“It’s a philosophy we have at Northeast and that’s we are going to play up in classification," said Masterson. “We’re going to play 4As, we’re going to play 5As, we’re going to scrimmage those teams. It doesn’t hurt us power point-wise because we’re playing up two or three classifications, but it gets your kids to perform at a higher level. They know what it takes. And since 2000, the last 20 seasons Zachary just passed us in playoff victories and that’s because Brewerton has done a great job in the last four years and I think we were number two. And people don’t realize we have more playoff victories than every other EBR school combined and that’s just because of the philosophy of taking some whippings early on but it’s going to pay off down the road.”