SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Brusly Panthers

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Friday, June 21 is 10 weeks from the return of Sportsline Friday Nite and its 30th year and it is the day Sportsline Summer Camp followed the progress of Hoff Schooler and his Busly Panthers.
It starts up front on defense for the Panthers, where every starter is back. And, big Jamauri Bridgewater, a wide receiver, has joined the party.
In the spring game against Albany, many of the Panthers’ 14 seniors showed up, including linebacker Kyle Parker, who will team with his brother, sophomore Khalil Parker, behind that experienced defensive line.
Senior quarterback Nick Penell will lead the offense behind a much more physical front. The Panthers have moved to a flex bone attack and their other quarterbacks can fit in at other positions to give a team that was 5-5 a year ago a better chance against perennial powers like Parkview, West Feliciana, and U-High.
