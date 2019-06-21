3 Southern football games scheduled for to air on ESPN3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the 2019 ESPN football lineup and it includes three Jaguar matchups.
Southern is looking for a return trip to the SWAC Championship game this season after a tough 37-28 loss to Alcorn State last year.
The Jaguars finished the season with a 7-4 overall record and 6-1 in conference play.
Southern’s ESPN3 schedule:
- Saturday, Sept. 28: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6 p.m. on ESPN3)
- Saturday, Oct. 12: Prairie View (6 p.m. on ESPN3)
- Saturday, Nov. 2 : Alabama A&M (4 p.m. on ESPN3)
The full SWAC/ESPN schedule:
- August 31: Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern (5:30 pm/ESPN3)
- Sept. 1: Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State (2pm/ESPN2)
- Sept. 21: Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State (5 pm/ESPN3)
- Sept. 28: Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6 pm/ESPN3)
- Oct. 5: Grambling State at Jackson State (6 pm/ESPN3)
- Oct. 12: Prairie View A&M at Southern (6 pm/ESPN3)
- Oct. 19: Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State (2 pm/ESPN3)
- Oct. 24: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M (6:30 pm/ESPN3)
- Oct. 26: Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (2:30 pm/ESPN3)
- Nov. 2: Alabama A&M at Southern (4 pm/ESPN3)
- Nov. 9: Alcorn State at Grambling State (2 pm/ESPN3)
- Nov. 23: Alcorn State at Jackson State (2 pm/ESPN3)
- Dec. 7: 2019 SWAC Football Championship (3 pm/ESPNU)
