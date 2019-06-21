LSU point guard Tremont Waters taken by Celtics at No. 51 overall in 2019 NBA Draft

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU point guard Tremont Waters was selected in the second round at No. 51 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The 5-foot-11, 167-pound sophomore from New Haven, Conn., led the Tigers in scoring this past season with 15.3 points per game. He averaged 15.6 points and just under six assists per game in his two seasons in Baton Rouge.
He shot 42.35% from the floor, including nearly 34% from three-point range. He also shot over 80% from the charity stripe. He also averaged almost 2.5 steals per game.
Waters was a 4-star prospect, averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.6 steals per game while shooting 87.3 percent from the free throw line as a senior in 2017 for Notre Dame High School.
He played in 66 games at LSU, starting 61, and played just under 32 minutes a game.
Top performances:
- Points: 39 against Marquette
- Rebounds: 11 against Kentucky
- Assists: 11 (3 times)
- Steals: 8 (2 times)
Waters holds the school record for steals in a season with 96.
Postseason honors:
- Bob Cousy Award Finalist (2018-19)
- All-SEC First Team (2018-19)
- All-SEC Defensive Team (2018-19)
- SEC Co-Defensive Player of Year (2018-19)
- Freshman All-SEC Team (2018)
- Freshman of the Year, All-Louisiana (2018)
