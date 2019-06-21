Infants, toddlers learn to float for survival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone has their reasons for learning how to properly plunge into a pool.
“It has nothing to do with swimming,” said Kate Venturi. “I don’t care if he ever swims, I just want to make sure if he does fall in my pool, he can survive."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a fifth of drowning victims are children younger than 14. Parents in Baton Rouge, sitting poolside, don’t want their kids to be a statistic.
“That feeling starts to become, that could be me,” Sara Dickson said. “That was a driving force to make the decision to do ISR.”
ISR stands for Infant Swimming Resource. Shelby Montz says she enrolled her 3-year-old son, Samuel so “he could save himself if he found himself in water without an adult right there."
“It happens so fast that you don’t even realize it’s happening,” Montz said.
Ashley Spencer, an instructor for ISR, teaches kids as young as 6 months and as old as six years. She says their curiosity sometimes alters their judgment.
“They don’t know to be fearful of the water in a healthy way. We want them to have respect for it,” she said.
Spencer says the key to self-rescue is using your body as a flotation device and that it only takes about ten minutes per day, five times per week for 30 days to teach a baby to float. The kids are also taught how to properly position their body in the water, along with head orientation. Spencer says she wants the kids to "move themselves and feel like they’re in control of the water.”
The first few lessons might not be stress-free when you’re dealing with a toddler, but by the sixth week, the kids are either swimming to a bar or being tossed in the water and floating like a pro.
“The first day she came, she was crying, hysterical,” said Ronda Watson about her 1-year-old granddaughter, Amelia. “Around three weeks, midway, it clicked and she loved it.”
“When you see those little eyes looking for air and your child comes up and can find it. There is no other feeling like that,” said Renee Collinson. Her daughter, Everly, is 20-months-old.
“When children fall in, they usually freeze,” Spencer said. “All they have to do is turn that head and get air.”
She says kids tend to find water, whether parents want them to or not. She suggests giving them the tools to make sure they can get out.
“Muscle memory is what we teach. It’s like a reflex,” she said.
Spencer says teaching self-rescue is another layer of pool protection to keep kids alive and safe.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.