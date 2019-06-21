Hotels.com will pay someone $10,000 to be a ‘Poolhopper’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking for a summer job? If so Hotels.com might have the summer job just for you.
Hotels.com is hiring one person to travel across the country for two weeks to research hotel pools. The lucky traveling will receive $10,000 and have your expenses covered as you document your adventures for the website.
Some of the responsibilities include sipping on fruity drinks, traveling to the most incredible pools across the country and sport a hotel robe selfie.
Those looking to apply can click here for more information. The deadline to apply is next Tuesday.
Looks like there might be some stiff competition as Rob Gronkowski has tweeted he is also interested in the job.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.