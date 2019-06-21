Gonzales man given 20 years in jail for allowing child’s burn wounds to become infected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Gonzales man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree cruelty to juveniles.
On June 17, 2019, Joseph Babin, 33, pleaded guilty to the charge as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Back on Dec. 11, 2015, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office got a report about extreme child neglect. It was discovered Babin’s son, who was 9 years old at the time, sustained burns after playing with a lighter and catching his shirt on fire while in Babin’s care. The boy was treated at a hospital and released. After Babin did not bring the boy to followup appointments, hospital staff started to express their concern.
About three months later, the child was brought in for a followup visit by another relative. Doctors told authorities it appeared the boy had not been cared for since the incident and that he had one what seemed to be the same bandages initially put on by doctors. The wounds were also infected, doctors reported, making it difficult for the boy to move his extremities.
Detectives then issued an arrest warrant for Babin, who was then booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.
Babin was sentenced by Judge Jessie LeBlanc.
Babin was also arrested in 2017 on numerous drug charges.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.