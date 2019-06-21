FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second day in a row, a Heat Advisory has been posted for the majority of the WAFB viewing area, with only areas along the immediate coast excluded from the advisory. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90°s today, with heat index values peaking between 105° and 110° in many areas. The advisory goes into effect later this morning and continues through 7 p.m. today.
The local criteria for the issuance of a Heat Advisory include the expectation of heat index values reaching 108° or higher and/or temperatures reaching 103° or higher. We will fall well short of the temperature threshold, but many areas will be right on the cusp of reaching a heat index of 108° by this afternoon.
If you have to spend a significant amount of time outdoors today, be sure to take frequent breaks and to drink plenty of water. Signs of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, excessive sweating, clammy skin, nausea and/or vomiting, and a rapid, weak pulse. Signs of a more serious heat stroke can include a throbbing headache, no sweating, a temperature above 103°, and a rapid, strong pulse. If a heat stroke is suspected, seek medical care immediately.
Also remember to check the back seat if you have plans to be out and about today. Once you stop the engine and turn off the A/C in your vehicle, interior temperatures can quickly reach 110° in about 10 minutes and soar to near 125° in about 30 minutes. Leave your purse, wallet, phone or some other item in the back seat as a way to remember to check the back seat for your children and/or pets.
Additional heat advisories will be possible into the weekend, but better rain chances and somewhat lower temperatures next week should deliver some modest relief.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.