FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for second day in a row; another possible Saturday

The First Alert Forecast calls for a bit more sunshine Saturday compared to Friday, with afternoon temperatures running a degree or two warmer than Friday too. Plan for another uncomfortably hot, humid, and occasionally breezy afternoon under a sun/cloud mix. Saturday’s highs will climb into the low to mid 90s for just about all of the WAFB area, with Heat Index readings at or above 100° for six to eight hours or more. We cannot say the day will be absolutely rain-free, but the Saturday forecast puts rain chances at less than 10%.