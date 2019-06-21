FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for second day in a row; another possible Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory was in effect for most of the WAFB region for a second day in a row and we can’t rule out the chance for a third consecutive day Saturday.
Even with the cloud deck through much of Friday, local heat and humidity made for an uncomfortable afternoon outdoors. Those clouds will linger into Friday evening and temperatures will be slow to fall. In fact, many WAFB neighborhoods could still be in the 80s at midnight, with temperatures only slipping into the upper 70s for Saturday’s sunrise
The First Alert Forecast calls for a bit more sunshine Saturday compared to Friday, with afternoon temperatures running a degree or two warmer than Friday too. Plan for another uncomfortably hot, humid, and occasionally breezy afternoon under a sun/cloud mix. Saturday’s highs will climb into the low to mid 90s for just about all of the WAFB area, with Heat Index readings at or above 100° for six to eight hours or more. We cannot say the day will be absolutely rain-free, but the Saturday forecast puts rain chances at less than 10%.
Many are looking for a little rain. Not only do afternoon showers provide a welcomed break from the building heat, but yards and gardens are drying out around the area. Fortunately, the First Alert Forecast shows scattered rains returning as early as Sunday afternoon and then remaining a part of the daily forecast through the upcoming week. A return of typical summer showers may also help bring those daytime temperatures down a couple of degrees, keeping the region below Heat Advisory criteria through all of next week.
