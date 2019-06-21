FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather through Saturday with heat continuing to be the big story.

Heat Advisory for Baton Rouge.
Today’s highs are expected to once again reach the mid 90°s, with afternoon heat index values peaking around 105°, if not a little higher in spots. And rain will be hard to come by with rain chances running less than 20%. Saturday looks to essentially be a repeat, but slightly better rain chances arrive by Sunday as high pressure loosens its grip just a little. Our best rain chances over the next several days look to arrive on Monday, with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms.

Baton Rouge 10 day forecast.
Beyond Monday, the mid part of next week looks to feature fairly typical summer weather with lows in the low 70°s, highs in the low 90°s, and a few afternoon storms each day. The extended outlook currently suggests we may get into a somewhat more active pattern toward the end of next week.

