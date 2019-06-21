FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for Friday

Today’s highs are expected to once again reach the mid 90°s, with afternoon heat index values peaking around 105°, if not a little higher in spots. And rain will be hard to come by with rain chances running less than 20%. Saturday looks to essentially be a repeat, but slightly better rain chances arrive by Sunday as high pressure loosens its grip just a little. Our best rain chances over the next several days look to arrive on Monday, with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms.