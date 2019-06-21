EBR School Board votes to close North Banks Middle School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders voted Thursday, June 20 to close North Banks Middle School.
This is part of a rearrangement in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) that’s been talked about for months. Supporters say this is about giving the best option for all students in the parish, but some board members say this is the wrong choice, and voted against the measure.
“At this point, I am very very disappointed and disheartened by the decision that was made tonight. The community has voiced their concerns about this particular issue and the lack of transparency that has went into it thus far,” said Dadrius Lanus, EBR school board member for District 2.
The school board was set to talk about the overall parish budget, expected to include cuts, but those talks were pushed off to July.
