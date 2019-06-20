Well known Baton Rouge cookbook author, Holly Clegg, enters hospice care for stomach cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Holly Clegg, a well known food writer from Baton Rouge, who has published numerous cookbooks, has entered hospice care after being diagnosed with stomach cancer back in August of 2018.
The post on her Facebook page says “her battle has taken a turn for the worse” and the “cancer has continued to spread and has begun to cause complications elsewhere in her body.” The post goes on to say her doctors have advised against treatment since “no treatment could stop the inevitable.” As such, her treatment will now be focused on keeping her comfortable and managing her pain.
Clegg remains in the hospital at MD Anderson in Houston. Her family has created the Holly Clegg’s Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson to help raise awareness for various gastrointestinal cancers. Those who wish to donate to the fund can do so by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.