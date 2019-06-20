Website documents histories of Georgetown-owned slaves

Website documents histories of Georgetown-owned slaves
Slave descendant Carolyn Smith gestures towards gravestones of descendants of enslaved people, March 13, 2019, in Houma, La. A new website that traces the family histories of hundreds of black slaves sold by Georgetown University and the Maryland Jesuits to southern Louisiana in 1838 has launched as the nation observes Juneteenth, the annual observance of the 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in America. The GU272 Memory Project website made public, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, includes documents, photographs and the indexed genealogies of thousands of descendants of the slaves, as well as recorded interviews with dozens of their living descendants. (Source: Claire Vail/American Ancestors/New England Historic Genealogical Society via AP)
By MARK PRATT | June 19, 2019 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 7:28 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A website that traces the family histories of hundreds of black slaves sold by Georgetown University in 1838 has launched.

The GU272 Memory Project website made public Wednesday by Boston-based American Ancestors includes documents, photos and the indexed genealogies of thousands of descendants of slaves.

It also features recorded interviews with dozens of living descendants.

The database is based on the work of a Georgetown University graduate who refused to accept college lore that the slaves had all died soon after they were sold.

The Jesuits who ran Georgetown sold more than 300 slaves over a five-year period to a Louisiana sugar plantation to pay off mounting debt.

The announcement of the launch comes on Juneteenth, the annual observance of the 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in America.