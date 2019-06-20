Website documents histories of Georgetown-owned slaves

Slave descendant Carolyn Smith gestures towards gravestones of descendants of enslaved people, March 13, 2019, in Houma, La. A new website that traces the family histories of hundreds of black slaves sold by Georgetown University and the Maryland Jesuits to southern Louisiana in 1838 has launched as the nation observes Juneteenth, the annual observance of the 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in America. The GU272 Memory Project website made public, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, includes documents, photographs and the indexed genealogies of thousands of descendants of the slaves, as well as recorded interviews with dozens of their living descendants. (Source: Claire Vail/American Ancestors/New England Historic Genealogical Society via AP)