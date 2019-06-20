WANTED: Man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department needs the public’s help finding a man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint.
Police say Rogerick Chevelle White Jr., 22, is wanted for armed robbery. He’s accused of robbing someone at gunpoint on June 7 around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. Detectives say White walked up to the victim, pointed a semi-automatic weapon at the victim, then stole belongings from him. White reportedly fled the complex in a white vehicle.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
