United adds nonstop flights from BR to Austin ahead of LSU’s first away game

One of the nonstop flights added is from Baton Rouge to Austin for the weekend of the LSU vs. University of Texas game, schedule for Sept. 7. The flight will run from BTR to AUS Friday, Sept. 6 with a return flight Sunday, Sept. 8 in the Boeing 737-900 plane. Tickets are available online here. United is also adding more seats from Baton Rouge for select game weekends for flights to and from Houston.