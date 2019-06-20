United adds nonstop flights from BR to Austin ahead of LSU’s first away game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - United Airlines is adding nonstop flights from Baton Rouge to Austin, Texas ahead of the LSU vs. Texas match-up. This comes as United is adding more flight options for more than 40 college games across the country.
On Thursday, June 20, United released its 2019 college football flying schedule, adding about 10,000 seats between its hubs and popular college game destinations. For the first time, United has added several nonstop flights from one college town to another.
One of the nonstop flights added is from Baton Rouge to Austin for the weekend of the LSU vs. University of Texas game, schedule for Sept. 7. The flight will run from BTR to AUS Friday, Sept. 6 with a return flight Sunday, Sept. 8 in the Boeing 737-900 plane. Tickets are available online here. United is also adding more seats from Baton Rouge for select game weekends for flights to and from Houston.
“Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni, and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country. It’s exciting for football fans and even more exciting for United to be able to operate nonstop flights between these communities for the very first time,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president for United’s Domestic Network Planning.
“We hope fans traveling to away LSU games or coming to home games will support this additional service by United, and especially the nonstop Austin flights for the Texas game,” said Mike Edwards, aviation director at Baton Rouge Metro Airport.
Jim Caldwell, marketing, public relations, and air service development manager at BTR notes the added nonstop flight provides an opportunity for a weekend getaway, even for those who aren’t going to the game.
“Austin is a great weekend vacation destination. For those that cannot make it to the game, consider taking advantage of the nonstop flights to enjoy a weekend in Austin,” said Caldwell.
