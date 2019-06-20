SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Miss. River nearly changed course in 1973

A recent article described Old River as America’s Achilles heel. That’s not entirely true because there isn’t any real danger of the control structure failing anytime soon, but if it did, it would have major consequences not only in south Louisiana, but all over the country. If the Mississippi changed course, it would cripple the ports in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Industry along the river would be brought to a standstill. The nation’s food supply would see huge disruptions, and places like Morgan City could be swamped by the sudden increase in water moving that way.