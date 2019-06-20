Sex offender arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in chest in 2018, failing to re-register

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sex offender has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a woman who was giving him a ride home in the chest.
The report from the Baton Rouge Police Department says on Nov. 29, 2018 around 8 a.m., a woman leaving a convenience store was approached by a man, later identified as Darren Dent, 48, who asked her for a ride to his home. The woman agreed, and Dent directed her to Anna Street.
The woman claims when they arrived at the house on Anna Street, which was abandoned, Dent pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the chest, then demanded money. The report states the woman gave Dent $480 in cash before he got out of the car and ran off.
Officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. During the search, they got an anonymous tip that Dent ran through the front yard of a home in the 4000 block of Lynn Street. The person said the suspect had taken off his jacket, dropped it on the ground, and continued running. Investigators were able to collect DNA evidence from the jacket.
On March 29, 2019, the LSP Crime Lab confirmed the samples taken from the jacket matched Dent’s DNA. Then on May 28, the victim was presented with a photographic lineup and was able to identify Dent as the man who stabbed her.
Dent is charged with aggravated second degree battery and armed robbery.
It should also be noted Dent was convicted of sexual battery of a juvenile back in 1990. He is classified as a Tier 2 offender and is required to register semi-annually for 25 years. Police say because he has been in and out of jail for new felony charges, his sex offender registration starts over each time he’s released. On Sept. 6, 2018, he was released from jail on charges unrelated to the stabbing incident and was required to report to the Sheriff’s Sex Offender and Child Predator Unit to restart his registration, which police say he failed to do.
Dent has also been charged with failing to register.
