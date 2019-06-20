Pelicans select Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in 2019 NBA Draft

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans chose Duke forward Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman from Spartanburg, SC, averaged 22.6 points per game as a Blue Devil.
RELATED STORIES:
He shot 68% from the floor and 64% from the free throw line. He also averaged nearly nine rebounds per game.
Williamson was the consensus National Player of the Year and consensus first-team All-America selection following his freshman season at Duke.
Last season, he earned six ACC weekly honors and finished among the ACC’s top five in seven major statistical categories (second in steals, third in rebounds, third in double-doubles, and fifth in blocked shots).
As part of a deal, the Pelicans traded the No. 4 overall to the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8, No. 17, and No. 35 picks, according to reports.
The Pelicans also traded Solomon Hill, their No. 57 pick, and a future second-round pick, according to the report. Hill counted $12.7 million against the salary cap next season.
Williamson was the only player in the country to average 20.0 plus points, 8.0 plus rebounds, and 2.0 plus steals per game.
The forward was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Tournament MVP, becoming the first freshman in ACC history to achieve both in the same season.
He was a five-star prospect out of high school and averaged 6.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists at Spartanburg Day School.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.