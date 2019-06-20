Pelicans’ presumptive pick Zion Williamson confidently holds court with media

Williamson: I learned a lot from them. With RJ [Barrett] and how he carries himself with such a business-like mentality. With Cam [Reddish], how he carries himself with confidence. Cam walks into the room and he carries himself like he is the best player and I respect that about him. With Javin [DeLaurier], he is always prepared to risk it all for his teammates. Same for Jack [White], same for everybody on the team. I took a lot from everyone, but somebody that I took a lot from would be two people, Brennan Besser and Mike Buckmire. Brennan Besser, for somebody who knew he wasn’t going to play, I’ve never see someone with so much energy. Before we would go on to the court, Brennan is the most hyped person in the locker room. And then with Buck, he is just wise beyond his years. He’ll probably be giving me a pep talk like, just go out there and be yourself and get this W and win. So those two taught me a lot.