Herradura Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in New Orleans is world famous for their charbroiled oysters. This shrimp dish also comes from the Crescent City institution. It’s a favorite entrée choice among diners, and I think you will enjoy it as well.
Prep Time: 4 hours
Yields: 2–4 servings
Ingredients for Herradura Mix:
2.5 ounces Herradura® tequila
½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, cut into strips
1 cup chardonnay
2 (4-ounce) sticks butter
1 cup minced onions
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
Method for Herradura Mix:
In a glass bowl, marinate sun-dried tomato strips in chardonnay until soft and applicable, approximately 3 hours or overnight.
In a saucepot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions and caramelize, stirring occasionally.
When onions are brown and wilted, add marinated tomatoes with wine and cayenne pepper, blending well. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 2 minutes.
Add tequila and take care as alcohol will burn off quickly. Allow to cool, cover, and place in refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Ingredients for Shrimp:
1 pound (10–12 count) shrimp, head-on, peeled, and deveined
Herradura Mix (see recipe above)
2 cups chicken stock
1 cup diced tomatoes, drained
½ cup pine nuts 4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced ¼ cup sliced green onions
3 basil leaves, coarsely chopped
¼ pound unsalted butter
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method for Shrimp:
In a 12-inch skillet or saucepan, add chicken stock and bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and poach 2–3 minutes or until pink and curled.
Add Herradura mix and tomatoes, blend well, then add all remaining ingredients except butter. Cook over high heat, stirring occasionally until liquid is reduced by half.
Cut butter into small pieces, then add to the mixture, stirring occasionally to incorporate.
Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
Drago’s Restaurant recommends serving this dish over angel hair pasta with a side of grilled portabella mushrooms.
