Heat Advisory issued, more expected as ‘feels like’ temps hit triple digits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday is shaping up to be one of our hottest days so far of the summer, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90°s for many and heat index (‘feels like’) values peaking in the 105° to 110° range. With that, the National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for the majority of the WAFB viewing area through 6 p.m.
While most of us are used to hot weather in our part of the world during this time of the year, the combination of high temperatures and humidity could prove dangerous for anyone outdoors for an extended period of time. Remember to take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Also keep in mind that official temperature measurements are taken in the shade and actual air temperatures can be about 10 degrees higher if in direct sunlight.
The forecast calls for continued hot weather into the weekend and it is possible we could see additional Heat Advisories issued over the next couple of days.
