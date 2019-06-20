Grambling football player injured, younger brother killed in triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Grambling football player was shot and his younger brother was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday night on South Causeway Boulevard in the Shrewsbury area of Jefferson Parish, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Darrell Clark, a senior wide-receiver for the Tigers, was injured. His brother Keyon Clark, 19, died on scene.
A third person was also shot.
The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Causeway.
Once on scene, officers found the victims near the Lemon Gym suffering from gunshot wounds. The conditions of Darrell Clark and the third shooting victim is unknown.
Investigators do not have a motive or suspect information.
Anyone with information is urged to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111
