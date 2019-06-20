Former Tiger ace promoted to Double-A Smokies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WAFB) - Former LSU starting pitcher Alex Lange has been promoted to the Double-A Tennessee Smokies.
Lange’s Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach Pelicans made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday.
Lange made 11 starts with the Pelicans this season, posting a 1-9 record, with a 7.36 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched.
The former Tiger ace was dominant in his last two starts for Myrtle Beach.
Against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, he pitched seven innings, giving up only three hits and one run, while striking out nine.
He pitched six innings versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks, surrendering two runs on five hits and two strikeouts.
At LSU, the Lee’s Summit, Mo. native started 53 games for the Tigers, finishing with a 30-9 record. He had a 2.91 ERA, 143 walks, and 406 strikeouts in 350 innings, while limiting opponents to a .222 batting average.
Lange was selected as the No. 30 overall pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.