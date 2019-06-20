Former head of OLOL charity expected to plead guilty in embezzlement case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation is expected to plead guilty Thursday to federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.
John Paul Funes, 49, is accused of taking more than $500,000 from a nonprofit charity for personal use. Prosecutors say Funes flew family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games under the guise of "outbound patient transports," and stole gift cards intended for cancer patients.
Funes made his first court appearance on Wednesday, June 12 where he waived his right to a grand jury indictment and a preliminary hearing.
Funes was fired in November after he was accused of falsifying records dating back to 2012 to cover up the thefts. Courts documents state Funes allegedly wrote fraudulent checks “on dozens of occasions” made out to himself and to those close to him.
The Foundation raises money for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals.
Matt Houston will be in the courtroom Thursday, follow him on Twitter @MattCHouston for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.