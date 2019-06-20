Flood victims blame city for lack of concern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in the Hundred Oaks subdivision have attributed their recently flooded homes to heavy rainfall and poor maintenance of Dawson Creek. The residents say they are concerned with the section of the creek near the Acadian Thruway underpass, which is overgrown with vegetation and debris.
“It’s no wonder why that we’re having backwater and flooding our entire street. This time, I had two and a half feet in the yard a foot and a half in the house,” said Ron Dupuis, a resident. Several residents in the neighborhood are now faced with repairing their homes. They also believe this could have been easily avoided if the canal was better maintained.
“I just see a lot of work that I’m going to have to do. If the water doesn’t have anywhere to go, then it’s going to backflow and our neighborhood here is one of the places that it backflows, and that’s exactly what happened when I got flooded,” said Stanley Livingston, another resident.
Kelvin Hill, chief administrator officer for the Department of Public Works, sent the following statement:
“This is the type of work we would do with the Watershed Flood Risk Management Project. Once approved, we would have the capacity to address this in Dawson Creek. We have done some limited cutting / clearing but clearly not enough. The Dawson Creek / Wards Creek work would run us 20Million which is simply not in the City-Parish budget for 2019. This will have to wait for the Federal Funding to be finalized. Thanks.”
Ron Dupuis says he hopes it’s a change that will come sooner rather than later.
“My initial reaction is I just want to get out and go somewhere else where I feel safe. I’m just about 80 years old, and it makes it a little tough, you know, to have to go through this trauma every so often,” said Dupuis.
