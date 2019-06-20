FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory issued Thursday, more possible Friday and Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday was a real pressure cooker kind of day across the WAFB region, with the forecasted heat and humidity prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue the first Heat Advisory of the season. Get ready for more of the same Friday and Saturday, with Heat Advisories possible both days.
For our region, the NWS criteria for a Heat Advisory includes a projected Heat Index (HI) above 108° and/or an expected air temperature topping 103°. While air temperatures won’t get anywhere near 100° over the next few days, the heat plus humidity combination will result in spikes in HIs both afternoons. On Thursday for example, the Heat Index at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport was already at 100° before 10 a.m. and was running around 105° before noon.
Heat Advisories are not a frequent concern for the WAFB region, but they are far from rare for the area. In summer of 2018, the NWS issued seven Heat Advisories that included all or parts of the WAFB area. Two came in June (24 and 30), with a string of five straight days in July (19 through 23).
A few WAFB neighborhoods could get a break from the heat Friday and/or Saturday as the Storm Team forecast does include spotty to isolated showers both days. However, the vast majority of the area will stay dry and will be dominated by Gulf heat and humidity, with HIs running at or above 100° for several hours.
Thankfully, rain chances will increase Sunday and into next week as strong high pressure weakens a bit. The First Alert forecast calls for a 30% to 40% chance of mainly afternoon rains each day for the better part of next week. Those afternoon rains, along with their clouds, should provide some limited relief to the summer heat. However, heat and humidity will continue to be a key part of the daily weather story for those neighborhoods that do not get one of those cooling showers or storms.
Keep this in mind: in today’s world, many of us spend more and more time in air-conditioned comfort and less time in the summer heat and humidity. That leaves us poorly prepared physiologically for outdoor heat stress. Your body can adapt to summertime heat, but it takes time to do so. That’s often true for the pets too. So stay aware of the time that you, your family, and your pets spend in this kind of heat. Make sure to take breaks from the heat, move indoors, or at least under the shade whenever possible, keep everyone hydrated, and make sure the animals have easy access to water as well.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.