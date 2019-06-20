FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory issued Thursday, more possible Friday and Saturday

Keep this in mind: in today’s world, many of us spend more and more time in air-conditioned comfort and less time in the summer heat and humidity. That leaves us poorly prepared physiologically for outdoor heat stress. Your body can adapt to summertime heat, but it takes time to do so. That’s often true for the pets too. So stay aware of the time that you, your family, and your pets spend in this kind of heat. Make sure to take breaks from the heat, move indoors, or at least under the shade whenever possible, keep everyone hydrated, and make sure the animals have easy access to water as well.