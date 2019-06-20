FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions expected through end of work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Isolated showers will be possible this morning as an upper-air disturbance passes just to our north, but most will likely stay dry. And afternoon rain chances will be minimal as highs climb into the mid 90°s under partly cloudy skies.
When factoring in the humidity, heat index values could peak around 105° this afternoon, so be careful if spending any length of time outdoors. Very little change is expected in our weather over the next few days, with muggy mornings, hot afternoons, and daily rain chances at 20% or less through Saturday. Slightly better rain chances arrive by Sunday, but it will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90°s.
The extended outlook shows us transitioning into more of a typical summer pattern next week, with scattered afternoon showers and t-storms each day. Daily rain chances will run 40% to 50% with highs generally topping out in the low 90°s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.